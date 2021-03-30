politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Mananthavady Candidate List: Key Contests in Mananthavady Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Mananthavady Candidate List: Key Contests in Mananthavady Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mananthavady constituency are: O. R. Kelu of CPI(M), P. K. Jayalakshmi of CONG, Mukundan Palliyara of BJP

Mananthavady Assembly constituency in Wayanad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mananthavady seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections O R Kelu of CPM won from this seat beating P K Jayalakshmi of INC by a margin of 1,307 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.K.Jayalakshmi of INC won from this this constituency defeating K.C.Kunhiraman of CPM by a margin of 12,734 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Mananthavady Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mananthavady constituency are: O. R. Kelu of CPI(M), P. K. Jayalakshmi of CONG, Mukundan Palliyara of BJP

Tags
first published:March 30, 2021, 16:41 IST