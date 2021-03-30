Mananthavady Candidate List: Key Contests in Mananthavady Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Mananthavady Assembly constituency in Wayanad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mananthavady seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections O R Kelu of CPM won from this seat beating P K Jayalakshmi of INC by a margin of 1,307 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.K.Jayalakshmi of INC won from this this constituency defeating K.C.Kunhiraman of CPM by a margin of 12,734 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Mananthavady Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mananthavady constituency are: O. R. Kelu of CPI(M), P. K. Jayalakshmi of CONG, Mukundan Palliyara of BJP