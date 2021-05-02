Mananthavady Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

17. Mananthavady (मनंतावाड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Wayanad district of Kerala. It shares a border with Karnataka (Kodagu, Mysore Districts). Mananthavady is part of 4. Wayanad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,95,048 eligible electors, of which 96,868 were male, 98,180 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mananthavady in 2021 is 1014.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,87,760 eligible electors, of which 92,461 were male, 95,299 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,097 eligible electors, of which 82,934 were male, 84,163 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mananthavady in 2016 was 383. In 2011, there were 274.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, O R Kelu of CPIM won in this seat by defeating P K Jayalakshmi of INC by a margin of 1,307 votes which was 0.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.K.Jayalakshmi of INC won in this seat defeating K.C.Kunhiraman of CPIM by a margin of 12,734 votes which was 10.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 17. Mananthavady Assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Mananthavady are: Kelu O R (CPIM), Jayalakshmi P K (INC), Mukundan (BJP), Vijaya (BSP), Babitha K B (SDPOI), Kelu (IND), Lakshmi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.54%, while it was 74.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 17. Mananthavady constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 141. In 2011 there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

17. Mananthavady constituency comprises of the following areas of Wayanad district of Kerala: Edavaka, Mananthavady, Panamaram, Thavinhal, Thirunelly, Thondernad and Vellamunda Panchayats in Mananthavady Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Wayanad.

The total area covered by Mananthavady is 750 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mananthavady is: 11°48’47.9"N 75°58’16.7"E.

