Manapparai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

138. Manapparai (मन्नापरई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Manapparai is part of 23. Karur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,89,512 eligible electors, of which 1,41,744 were male, 1,47,758 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manapparai in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,62,415 eligible electors, of which 1,29,398 were male, 1,33,012 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,436 eligible electors, of which 1,08,658 were male, 1,07,778 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manapparai in 2016 was 26. In 2011, there were 258.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chandrasekar R of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Mohamed Nizam M A of IUML by a margin of 18,277 votes which was 8.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chandra Sekar R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ponnusamy K of IND by a margin of 28,299 votes which was 16.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 138. Manapparai Assembly segment of Karur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Karur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Karur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Manapparai are: Abdul Samad P (DMK), Krishnagopal P (DMDK), Chandrasekar R (AIADMK), Umarani K (IJK), Kanimozhi P (NTK), Sakthivel M (CPIMLL), Pandian V (ETMK), Varadan M (LJP), Arputhasamy V (IND), Ilangovan S (IND), Elayaraja C (IND), Karthick Krishna P (IND), Sathya Priya A (IND), Chandrasekar V (IND), Chithaiyan T (IND), Chinnan P (IND), Subramanian P (IND), David P (IND), Nirmal Kumar M (IND), Prasanna Kumar P (IND), Rasu P (IND), Jeyapandia (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.51%, while it was 80.05% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 138. Manapparai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 315. In 2011 there were 261 polling stations.

EXTENT:

138. Manapparai constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Manapparai Taluk (Part) Pudur, Vaiyamalaipalayam, Vellalapatti, Aniyappur, Veeramalai RF, Seegampatti, Usilampatti, Poigaimalai RF, Vadagupatti, Vengaikurichi, Amayapuram, Amayapuram RF, Nallampillai, I.Kovilpatti, V.Periapatti, Dhavalaveeranpatti, Mohavanur (North), Mohavanur (South), Sekkanam, Palayankottai, I.Reddiapatti, Chettiapatti, Malayandipatti, Poigaipatti, Sampatti, Sooliapatti, Athampatti, F.Keelaiyur, Thottiapatti, Thathanur, Amanakkampatti, Kannivadugampatti, Pannapatti (East), Pannapatti (West), Ayanreddiapatti, Vaiyampatti, Mookureddiapatti, Kumaravadi, Nadupatti, Puduvadi, Pudukottai, Ponnambalapatti, Elamanam, Kannuthu, Kumarikatti Hills RF, Karuppur, Puthanatham, Thirunellipatti, Vellayakonepatti, Pirampatti North, Pirampatti (South), Thenur, Ayanpudupatti, Uthukuli, Vembanur, Kannukuli, Kodumbapatti, Pallakurichi, Kalingapatti East, Kalingapatti West, Ayamporuvai, Valanadu, Paluvanji East, Paluvanji West, Muthalvarpatti, Karumalai, Ammachtram, Endapuli, Kanjannaickanpatti, Velakurichi, Venkatanayakanpatti, Marungapuri, T.Idayapatti, Yagapuram, Nallur, Karaipatti, Sevalpatti, Ikkaraikosakurichi, Akkiyampatti, Alagapuri, Lekkanayakanpatti, Thethur and Sevandampatti villages. Manapparai (M) and Ponnampatti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Manapparai is 976 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manapparai is: 10°30’05.0"N 78°22’52.0"E.

