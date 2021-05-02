Manavely Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

20. Manavely (मनावे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Cuddalore District). Manavely is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 34,496 eligible electors, of which 16,242 were male, 18,249 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manavely in 2021 is 1124.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 31,279 eligible electors, of which 14,861 were male, 16,414 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,991 eligible electors, of which 13,133 were male, 13,858 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manavely in 2016 was 39. In 2011, there were 32.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, R.K.R. Anantharaman of INC won in this seat by defeating G. Suresh of AINRC by a margin of 2,715 votes which was 9.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.03% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.Purushothaman of AIADMK won in this seat defeating R.K.R. Anantharaman of PMK by a margin of 4,333 votes which was 17.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 20. Manavely Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Manavely are: R K R Anantharaman (INC), Embalam Selvam Alias R Selvam (BJP), Thamizharasan (BSP), M S Elangovan (NTK), Sundarambal Alias Malarvizhi (MNM), V Thirunavukarasu (DMDK), J Veerasekaran (IJK), Veeraputhiran (AMMK), T Anandan (IND), Dhorapadiar Alias V Velusamy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.74%, while it was 89.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 20. Manavely constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 31. In 2011 there were 29 polling stations.

EXTENT:

20. Manavely constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ariankuppam Commune Panchayat - Manavely, Abishegapakkam, Tavalakuppam, Purnankuppam and Thimmanaickenpalayam. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Manavely is 21 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manavely is: 11°52’04.1"N 79°47’45.6"E.

