Manbazar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

243. Manbazar (मनबाजार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Manbazar is part of 35. Purulia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,256 eligible electors, of which 1,27,418 were male, 1,25,837 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manbazar in 2021 is 988.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,645 eligible electors, of which 1,16,583 were male, 1,12,060 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,562 eligible electors, of which 1,02,548 were male, 98,014 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manbazar in 2016 was 234. In 2011, there were 114.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sandhya Rani Tudu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ipil Murmu of CPIM by a margin of 9,675 votes which was 5.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sandhyarani Tudu of TMC won in this seat defeating Himani Hansda of CPIM by a margin of 5,166 votes which was 3.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 243. Manbazar Assembly segment of Purulia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Purulia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purulia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Manbazar are: Gouri Sing Sardar (BJP), Purna Chandra Tudu (BSP), Yamini Kanta Mandi (CPIM), Sandhyarani Tudu (TMC), Swapan Kumar Murmu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.1%, while it was 83.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 243. Manbazar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 288. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

243. Manbazar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Manbazar-I, 2. CDB Puncha and 3. Chatumadar, Daldali and Manguria Lalpur GPs of CDB Hura. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Manbazar is 803 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manbazar is: 23°09’36.4"N 86°36’49.7"E.

