Mandhata Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Mandhata Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Mandhata is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Mandhata was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are eight candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Mandhata seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Mandhata constituency: Narayan Singh Patel (Bharatiya Janata Party), Jitendra (Bahujan Samaj Party), Uttampal Singh (Indian National Congress), Akram Khan (Independent), Anarshingh (Independent), Gajraj Singh (Independent), Jitendra Singh (Independent), Shekh Jakir Shekh (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.