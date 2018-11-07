Mandir Tha, Hai Aur Rahega: Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya, Confirms Ram Statue

: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed plans to construct a statue of Lord Ram here as he offered prayers on the occasion of Diwali a day after renaming Faizabad district as Ayodhya.Speaking to reporters after prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple, Adityanath said he had visited two spots being considered to build the statue.“The idea is on our mind. We will discuss it further. I saw two spots today. Lord Ram will be worshipped at the temple, but a statue that can be seen from afar will also be there. We are moving ahead with the project. Surveys are being conducted and architects have suggested various designs,” he said.On demands for construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site, the CM said, “You all know there is already a temple in Ayodhya. Mandir tha, hai aur rahega (the temple was there, is there and will continue to be there). All options are open, but the solution will conform to law and Constitution.”The CM had on Tuesday announced that Faizabad will henceforth be known as Ayodhya, the second renaming of a city following Allahabad’s rechristening as Prayagraj. "We have come here to assure you that nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya, no force in the world can do that," Adityanath had said at a grand ‘Deepotsav’ event organised in the pilgrim town, around 120 km from Lucknow.He had also announced the setting up of a new airport in Ayodhya named after Lord Ram and a medical college in the name of king Dasarath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.