English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mandir Tha, Hai Aur Rahega: Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya, Confirms Ram Statue
He had also announced the setting up of a new airport in Ayodhya named after Lord Ram and a medical college in the name of king Dasarath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.
Loading...
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed plans to construct a statue of Lord Ram here as he offered prayers on the occasion of Diwali a day after renaming Faizabad district as Ayodhya.
Speaking to reporters after prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple, Adityanath said he had visited two spots being considered to build the statue.
“The idea is on our mind. We will discuss it further. I saw two spots today. Lord Ram will be worshipped at the temple, but a statue that can be seen from afar will also be there. We are moving ahead with the project. Surveys are being conducted and architects have suggested various designs,” he said.
On demands for construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site, the CM said, “You all know there is already a temple in Ayodhya. Mandir tha, hai aur rahega (the temple was there, is there and will continue to be there). All options are open, but the solution will conform to law and Constitution.”
The CM had on Tuesday announced that Faizabad will henceforth be known as Ayodhya, the second renaming of a city following Allahabad’s rechristening as Prayagraj. "We have come here to assure you that nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya, no force in the world can do that," Adityanath had said at a grand ‘Deepotsav’ event organised in the pilgrim town, around 120 km from Lucknow.
He had also announced the setting up of a new airport in Ayodhya named after Lord Ram and a medical college in the name of king Dasarath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.
Speaking to reporters after prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple, Adityanath said he had visited two spots being considered to build the statue.
“The idea is on our mind. We will discuss it further. I saw two spots today. Lord Ram will be worshipped at the temple, but a statue that can be seen from afar will also be there. We are moving ahead with the project. Surveys are being conducted and architects have suggested various designs,” he said.
On demands for construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site, the CM said, “You all know there is already a temple in Ayodhya. Mandir tha, hai aur rahega (the temple was there, is there and will continue to be there). All options are open, but the solution will conform to law and Constitution.”
The CM had on Tuesday announced that Faizabad will henceforth be known as Ayodhya, the second renaming of a city following Allahabad’s rechristening as Prayagraj. "We have come here to assure you that nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya, no force in the world can do that," Adityanath had said at a grand ‘Deepotsav’ event organised in the pilgrim town, around 120 km from Lucknow.
He had also announced the setting up of a new airport in Ayodhya named after Lord Ram and a medical college in the name of king Dasarath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
- When Aamir Khan Sought Shah Rukh’s Advice on How to Smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- 'Who Works On Diwali? Fireworks': Twitter is Sparking it Up With These Hilarious Jokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...