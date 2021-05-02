Mandirbazar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

135. Mandirbazar (मंदिराबाजार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Mandirbazar is part of 20. Mathurapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 44.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,29,074 eligible electors, of which 1,16,785 were male, 1,12,285 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mandirbazar in 2021 is 961.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,590 eligible electors, of which 1,06,584 were male, 1,06,584 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,170 eligible electors, of which 94,112 were male, 87,058 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mandirbazar in 2016 was 49. In 2011, there were 36.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Halder Joydeb of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Sarat Chandra Haldar of CPIM by a margin of 24,939 votes which was 13.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jaydeb Haldar of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Sarat Chandra Halder of CPIM by a margin of 18,641 votes which was 11.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.65% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 135. Mandirbazar Assembly segment of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mandirbazar are: Joydeb Halder (TMC), Dilip Kumar Jatua (BJP), Soumen Sarkar (BSP), Partha Halder (BJMP), Mongal Naskar (RPOIA), Sisir Kumar Mondal (SUCOIC), Sanchay Kumar Sarkar (RSMPA), Pabitra Halder (IND), Sanjay Halder (IND), Subesh Kumar Halder (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.62%, while it was 85.95% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 135. Mandirbazar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 261. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

Extent:

135. Mandirbazar constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Mandirbazar, 2. Laksmi-Narayanpur Dakshin, Laksmi-Narayanpur Uttar, Mathurapur Paschim and Mathurapur Purba GPs of CDB Mathurapur-I. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Mandirbazar is 173 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mandirbazar is: 22°07’19.6"N 88°20’34.8"E.

