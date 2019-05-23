English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mandla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mandla (मंडला) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Mandla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 52.53%. The estimated literacy level of Mandla is 67.86%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Faggan Singh Kulaste of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,10,469 votes which was 9.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.07% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Basori Singh Masram of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 65,053 votes which was 7.57% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.26% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandla was: Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,26,166 men, 8,98,514 women and 22 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandla Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mandla is: 22.5986 80.3714
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंडला, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মন্ডালা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मंडला, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મંડલા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மண்ட்லா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాండ్లా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂಡ್ಲಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാണ്ഡ്ല, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Mandla Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
GGP
--
--
Dada Ramgulam Uikey
HND
--
--
Sanjeev Kumar Pandram
IND
--
--
Ajeet Dhurwey
IND
--
--
Advocate-Devsingh Kumre
SIP
--
--
Manita Markam
SPKP
--
--
R. S. Paraste (Ramsingh)
IND
--
--
Bharat Singh Poosam
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Faggan Singh Kulaste
BSCP
--
--
Chandra Singh Kushram
INC
--
--
Kamal Singh Maravi
