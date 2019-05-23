Mandla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mandla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME GGP -- -- Dada Ramgulam Uikey HND -- -- Sanjeev Kumar Pandram IND -- -- Ajeet Dhurwey IND -- -- Advocate-Devsingh Kumre SIP -- -- Manita Markam SPKP -- -- R. S. Paraste (Ramsingh) IND -- -- Bharat Singh Poosam NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Faggan Singh Kulaste BSCP -- -- Chandra Singh Kushram INC -- -- Kamal Singh Maravi

14. Mandla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 52.53%. The estimated literacy level of Mandla is 67.86%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Faggan Singh Kulaste of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,10,469 votes which was 9.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.07% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Basori Singh Masram of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 65,053 votes which was 7.57% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.26% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandla was: Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,26,166 men, 8,98,514 women and 22 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mandla is: 22.5986 80.3714Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंडला, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মন্ডালা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मंडला, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મંડલા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மண்ட்லா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాండ్లా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂಡ್ಲಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാണ്ഡ്ല, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).