Mandsour Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mandsaur): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mandsour (मंदसौर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
23. Mandsour (Mandsaur) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.36%. The estimated literacy level of Mandsour is 71.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Mandsour Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
HND
--
--
Advocate Bapu Singh Gujar
BHMP
--
--
Ismail Mev
NWP
--
--
Meenakshi Chouhan
SHS
--
--
Shivlal Gurjar
IND
--
--
Prahlad Singh S. Rajput
IND
--
--
Nandlal Meena
BJP
--
--
Sudheer Gupta
INC
--
--
Meenakshi Natarajan
IND
--
--
Ranglal Dhanger
IND
--
--
Fulchand Patidar
IND
--
--
Vijay Rann
IND
--
--
Saeed Ahmed Shabrarti Ahmed
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Prabhulal Meghwal
In 2009, Meenakshi Natrajan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 30,819 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandsour was: Sudhir Gupta (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,38,141 men, 7,88,383 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandsour Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mandsour is: 24.03 75.08
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंदसौर, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মন্দসুর, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मंदसौर, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મંદસૌર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மண்ட்சார், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మంద్ సౌర్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂದ್ಸೌರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാന്ദ്സൗർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
