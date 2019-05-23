Mandsour Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mandsaur): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sudheer Gupta BJP Sudheer Gupta LEADING

Mandsour Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME HND -- -- Advocate Bapu Singh Gujar BHMP -- -- Ismail Mev NWP -- -- Meenakshi Chouhan SHS -- -- Shivlal Gurjar IND -- -- Prahlad Singh S. Rajput IND -- -- Nandlal Meena BJP -- -- Sudheer Gupta Leading INC -- -- Meenakshi Natarajan IND -- -- Ranglal Dhanger IND -- -- Fulchand Patidar IND -- -- Vijay Rann IND -- -- Saeed Ahmed Shabrarti Ahmed NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Prabhulal Meghwal

23. Mandsour (Mandsaur) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.36%. The estimated literacy level of Mandsour is 71.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sudhir Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,03,649 votes which was 26.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.13% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Meenakshi Natrajan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 30,819 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.83% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandsour was: Sudhir Gupta (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,38,141 men, 7,88,383 women and 32 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mandsour is: 24.03 75.08Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंदसौर, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মন্দসুর, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मंदसौर, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મંદસૌર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மண்ட்சார், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మంద్ సౌర్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂದ್​ಸೌರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാന്ദ്സൗർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).