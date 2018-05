Mandya Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) M.Srinivas Won

Live Status JD(S) M.Srinivas Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Mandya (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,21,658 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,09,834 are male, 1,11,686 female and 35 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.59 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 42,937 votes (28.1%) securing 59.11% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.58%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,529 votes (8.11%) registering 36.39% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.13%.Check the table below for Mandya live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting