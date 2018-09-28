English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maneka Gandhi Hails SC Verdict on Sabarimala Temple, Says it Makes Hinduism Even More Inclusive
Hailing the apex court judgement on Sabarimala, Gandhi said it is a "wonderful" judgement that paves way to make Hinduism even more inclusive.
Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement allowing entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala temple, saying it would make Hinduism even more inclusive.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.
Hailing the apex court judgement on Sabarimala, Gandhi said it is a "wonderful" judgement that paves way to make Hinduism even more inclusive.
"It opens up the way forward for Hinduism to become even more inclusive and not a property of one caste or one sex," Gandhi said.
The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala's Sabarimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.
Justice Chandrachud said religion cannot be used as cover to deny rights of worship to women and it is also against human dignity.
He said prohibition on women is due to non-religious reasons and it is a grim shadow of discrimination going on for centuries.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.
Hailing the apex court judgement on Sabarimala, Gandhi said it is a "wonderful" judgement that paves way to make Hinduism even more inclusive.
"It opens up the way forward for Hinduism to become even more inclusive and not a property of one caste or one sex," Gandhi said.
The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala's Sabarimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.
Justice Chandrachud said religion cannot be used as cover to deny rights of worship to women and it is also against human dignity.
He said prohibition on women is due to non-religious reasons and it is a grim shadow of discrimination going on for centuries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...