Maneka Gandhi Issued Notice for Asking Muslim Voters at Rally to Vote For Her 'In Return For Jobs'

Union minister Maneka Gandhi was on Friday issued a show-cause notice after she kicked off a major controversy when she told the Muslims in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh to vote for her if they wanted her to get their work done after she wins from the constituency.According to sources, Sultanpur's District Magistrate issued the notice after the Election Commission took cognisance of the matter and asked Gandhi to explain her remarks. Addressing an election rally in Turab Khani village, the BJP leader said that she would not give jobs to Muslims if they did not vote for her. She also said that she would not like it if she won without the support of the Muslims.“My feelings get hurt. If Muslims then come to me asking for work, then I will think let it be, how does it matter? After all, a job is a deal,” making it clear that Muslims should not expect jobs if they don’t vote for her.Gandhi's three-minute speech went viral on social media, leading to outrage for its blatant communal content. The Congress has termed Gandhi's statement "scandalous".However, Gandhi later maintained that her remarks were quoted out of context.Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded that the Election Commission register an FIR against her and cancel her nomination, while party leader Sanjay Jha slammed Gandhi for her statement and termed it 'scandalous'.The Samajwadi Party, too, slammed Gandhi with party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi saying that the statement not only amounted to clear cut violation of the Model Code of Conduct, but was also an offence of criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.Gandhi is contesting from Sultanpur, a seat won by her son Varun Gandhi in 2014. Varun Gandhi is contesting from Pilibhit, from where his mother had won in 2014.