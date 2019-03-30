English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maneka Gandhi Starts Campaigning in Sultanpur Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Maneka Gandhi will fight from Sultanpur, a seat represented by her son, Varun Gandhi, who will contest from Pilibhit.
File photo of women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi.
Sultanpur: Union minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi began her campaign from the Sultanpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Maneka Gandhi said she started her political journey from here along with her husband, Sanjay Gandhi.
"When I lost my husband, my son was 100 days old. At that time, I had felt lonely and had left everything to God. And today, when I see an army of party workers and the enthusiasm in them, it seems that we will win the polls," Maneka Gandhi said at a party workers programme.
"It is necessary for you (people) to know about your prospective MP. How did I win elections from Pilibhit? Every person knows that whenever anyone had sought some help, the person has not returned empty-handed," the seven-time Lok Sabha MP said.
Maneka will fight from Sultanpur, a seat represented by her son, Varun Gandhi, who will contest from Pilibhit in the Lok Sabha elections.
She said Varun Gandhi had done a lot for Sultanpur. "He used to spend his salary every month on the poor, which I could not do," the Union minister said.
She also showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This was Maneka Gandhi's first visit to Sultanpur after she was named as the BJP candidate from Sultanpur. Maneka Gandhi had won from Pilibhit on six occasions, while in 2009 she won from Aonla.
