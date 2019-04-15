English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maneka Gandhi's Latest Shocker Reveals 'ABCD' Grading of Villages Based on Votes for BJP
In Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi told prospective voters that post elections, there would be an ‘ABCD’ system based on which she will prioritise development for only those villages who register maximum votes for the BJP as a reward.
File photo of Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Not out of the woods yet for her vote-for-job warning to Muslims, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has uttered yet another shocker – this time saying that villages will be classified into different sections for developmental work based on how many votes the BJP receives.
Canvassing for votes in Sultanpur, the union minister for women and child development told prospective voters that post elections, there would be an ‘ABCD’ system based on which she will prioritise development for only those villages who register maximum votes for the BJP as a reward.
She elaborated that those villages that cast 80 per cent votes for the BJP will be placed under ‘category A’, and those that cast 60 per cent votes in favour of BJP will be ‘category B’, while villages with 50 per cent and below votes for the BJP will be C and D.
“Every time we win from Pilibhit, so what is framework for village-wise development? We segregate all villages as A, B, C, D. The framework is, when the work will begin, 80 per cent of the work will be done for category A villages, then 60 per cent for the rest of the people. So, it is up to you whether you make it to A, B, C or D. No one should fall in D category as we all come here to do good,” she said.
Gandhi further said that the BJP has also implemented the same ‘category’ system at Pilibhit, from where her son Varun Gandhi is the BJP candidate.
Last week, at a rally in Sultanpur, she had issued a warning to Muslims saying that she will not be able to fulfil their basic demand for employment if they fail to vote for her.
Sparking a controversy, Gandhi had said that whether or not Muslims vote for her, she will certainly win. However, she added that they should realise that they will “need” her.
“My feelings get hurt. If Muslims then come to me asking for work, then I will think let it be, how does it matter? After all, a job is a deal,” making it clear that Muslims should not expect jobs if they don’t vote for her.
Following her previous remarks, the Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice demanding an explanation.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
