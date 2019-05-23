Mangalagiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mangalagiri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME TDP -- -- Nara Lokesh IND -- -- Valaparla Kishore IND -- -- Videla Sai Srinivas IND -- -- Ravuri Kishore Babu (Rk) IND -- -- Nandipalli Srinivasa Rao IND -- -- Thondamallu Vijaya Bhaskar IND -- -- Naidu Nagaraju IND -- -- Shaik Raheem NOTA -- -- Nota PPOI -- -- Deepala Sambhashiva Rao NVDP -- -- G. Prasad SP -- -- Thota Siva Rama Prasad NVCP -- -- Jaleel. Shaik CPI -- -- Muppalla Nageswara Rao INC -- -- Shaik Saleem IND -- -- Tariq Shaik IND -- -- Tamanna Simhadri NVP -- -- Velalla Sai Subramanyam PSHP -- -- Shaik Saleem AIP -- -- Suraboina. Murali Krishna ILP(A) -- -- Vinay Kishore Merigala CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Lokam Sesha Siva Bhaskara Rao NSP -- -- Babu Rao Itta JHDP -- -- Machiraju Bheema Sankara Chaitanya IUML -- -- Saira Banu IND -- -- Akkisetti Sri Krishna IND -- -- Kasani Sudhakar Babu IND -- -- Kosanam Srinivasa Rao IND -- -- Karumanchi Ramarao IND -- -- Kammela. Suri Babu IND -- -- Alla Radha Devi BJP -- -- Jaggarapu Ramohan Rao YSRCP -- -- Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk)

87. Mangalagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,68,429 voters of which 1,30,512 are male and 1,37,891 are female and 26 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mangalagiri, recorded a voter turnout of 85.45%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.6% and in 2009, 80.46% of Mangalagiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk) of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12 votes which was 0.01% of the total votes polled. Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk) polled a total of 1,98,941 (32.54%) votes.INC's Kamala Kandru won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 12762 (7.9%) votes. Kamala Kandru polled 1,61,605 which was 32.54% of the total votes polled.Mangalagiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मंगलगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మంగళగిరి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).