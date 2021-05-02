Mangalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

4. Mangalam (मंगलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram, Cuddalore Districts). Mangalam is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 37,998 eligible electors, of which 18,113 were male, 19,875 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangalam in 2021 is 1097.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 34,831 eligible electors, of which 16,759 were male, 18,064 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,006 eligible electors, of which 14,284 were male, 14,722 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangalam in 2016 was 12. In 2011, there were 12.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, S.V. Sugumaran of AINRC won in this seat by defeating S. Kumaravel of DMK by a margin of 5,563 votes which was 17.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 44.61% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C. Djeacoumar of INC won in this seat defeating P. Anandabaskaran of AINRC by a margin of 2,293 votes which was 8.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 4. Mangalam Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Mangalam are: Sun Kumaravel (DMK), A Pathimaraj (BSP), Djeacoumar C (AINRC), M Ganapathy (AMMK), M Subramani (MNM), S Patchaiappan (DMDK), B Bharathkalai (NTK), Manavalan (IJK), A Egambaram (IND), P Cannane (IND), M Karthick (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.85%, while it was 92.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 4. Mangalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 36. In 2011 there were 33 polling stations.

EXTENT:

4. Mangalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Villianur Commune Panchayat (Part) - Ariyur, Kizhur, Sathamangalam, Mangalam, Uruvaiyar, Thirukanji, Perungalur and Manakuppam, Kurumbapet Gram Panchayat(Part) - Ariyapalayam Out Growth, Kottamedu Out Growth and Kanuvapet Out Growth. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Mangalam is 24 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mangalam is: 11°53’37.3"N 79°45’01.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mangalam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Puducherry Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam