Mangaldoi Candidate List: Key Contests in Mangaldoi Assembly Constituency of Assam

Mangaldoi Assembly constituency in Mangaldoi (Darrang) district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Mangaldoi seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Gurujyoti Das of BJP won from this seat beating Basanta Das of INC by a margin of 22,045 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Basanta Das of INC won from this this constituency defeating Mahendra Das of AIUDF by a margin of 23,723 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Mangaldoi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mangaldoi (SC) constituency are: Gurujyoti Das of BJP, Basanta Das of CONG, Gakul Baruah of AJP