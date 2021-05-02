Mangaldoi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

67. Mangaldoi (मंगलदोई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Darrang district of Assam. It shares a border with . Mangaldoi is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,985 eligible electors, of which 1,20,051 were male, 1,16,932 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangaldoi in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,00,301 eligible electors, of which 1,03,272 were male, 97,029 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,789 eligible electors, of which 95,889 were male, 90,900 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangaldoi in 2016 was 245. In 2011, there were 342.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Gurujyoti Das of BJP won in this seat by defeating Basanta Das of INC by a margin of 22,045 votes which was 12.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Basanta Das of INC won in this seat defeating Mahendra Das of AIUDF by a margin of 23,723 votes which was 16.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 67. Mangaldoi Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Mangaldoi are: Guru Jyoti Das (BJP), Basanta Das (INC), Gakul Baruah (AJP), Jitendra Sarkar (VPI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.77%, while it was 77.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 67. Mangaldoi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 224. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

EXTENT:

67. Mangaldoi constituency comprises of the following areas of Darrang district of Assam: Chapai, Rangamati, Samabari (Part) and Dahi mouzas in Mangaldoi thana in Mangaldoi sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Darrang.

The total area covered by Mangaldoi is 441 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mangaldoi is: 26°24’32.0"N 92°02’25.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mangaldoi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam