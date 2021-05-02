Mangalkot Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

272. Mangalkot (मंगलकोट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Mangalkot is part of 41. Bolpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,800 eligible electors, of which 1,28,684 were male, 1,22,113 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangalkot in 2021 is 949.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,313 eligible electors, of which 1,18,659 were male, 1,09,652 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,627 eligible electors, of which 1,05,435 were male, 97,192 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangalkot in 2016 was 311. In 2011, there were 204.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chowdhury Siddiqullah of TMC won in this seat by defeating Choudhury Sahajahan of CPIM by a margin of 11,874 votes which was 6.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sahajahan Choudhury of CPIM won in this seat defeating Apurba Chaudhuri of TMC by a margin of 126 votes which was 0.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 272. Mangalkot Assembly segment of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mangalkot are: Apurba Chowdhury (Achal) (TMC), Abdus Sabur Sk (BSP), Choudhury Sahajahan (CPIM), Rana Protap Goswami (BJP), Rasik Saren (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.1%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.77%, while it was 86.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 272. Mangalkot constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

272. Mangalkot constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Mangalkot 2. Saragram, Gidhgram and Alampur GPs of CDB Katwa-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Mangalkot is 414 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mangalkot is: 23°32’57.5"N 88°01’34.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mangalkot results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam