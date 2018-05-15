Mangalore City North Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Dr.Bharath Shetty Y. Won

Live Status BJP Dr.Bharath Shetty. Y. Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Mangalore City North (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,28,055 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,448 are male, 1,16,570 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 104.57 and the approximate literacy rate is 90%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,373 votes (3.68%) securing 47.92% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.5%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,426 votes (10.93%) registering 53.1% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.42%.Check the table below for Mangalore City North live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting