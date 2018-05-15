Mangalore City South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's D. Vedavyasa Kamath Won

Live Status BJP D. Vedavyasa Kamath Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Mangalore City (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,30,386 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,10,318 are male, 1,20,025 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 108.78 and the approximate literacy rate is 95%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,275 votes (9.28%) securing 51.26% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.52%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,760 votes (7.36%) registering 50.52% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.47%.