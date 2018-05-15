GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mangalore City South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's D. Vedavyasa Kamath Won

Live election result of 203 Mangalore City South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Mangalore City South MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:30 PM IST
Mangalore City (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,30,386 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,10,318 are male, 1,20,025 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 108.78 and the approximate literacy rate is 95%
Live Status BJP D. Vedavyasa Kamath Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8654552.97%D. Vedavyasa Kamath
INC7047043.13%J. R. Lobo
CPI(M)23291.43%Sunil Kumar Bajal
NOTA10630.65%Nota
IND8610.53%Srikar Prabhu
JD(S)7730.47%Rathnakar Suvarna
IND7080.43%Madan M.C.
AIMEP2300.14%Mohammed Iqbal
IND1480.09%Reena Pinto
ABHM970.06%Dharmendra
IND940.06%Mahammad Khalid
HJP690.04%Suptreeth Kumar Poojary

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,275 votes (9.28%) securing 51.26% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.52%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,760 votes (7.36%) registering 50.52% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.47%.

Check the table below for Mangalore City live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

