Manglore Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Manglore seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Sarwat Kareem Ansari (BSP), Navneet Kumar (Guddu Bhaiya) (AAP), Dinesh Singh Pawar (BJP), Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin (INC), Ubedur Rehaman (IND), Sharad Pandey (SP), Rajveer Singh (IND), Anik Ahmed (IND), Satish Kumar (IND), Qazi Mohd Monis (ASPKR), Vijendra Singh (RLD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.7%, which is -3.59% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manglore results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.33 Manglore (Manglaur; Manglaur Riyasat) (मैंगलोर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Manglore is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,15,978 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 61,398 were male and 54,552 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manglore in 2022 is: 888 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,03,802 eligible electors, of which 56,392 were male,47,391 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 91,769 eligible electors, of which 50,404 were male, 41,365 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manglore in 2017 was 164. In 2012, there were 156 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin of INC won in this seat defeating Sarwat Kareem Ansari of BSP by a margin of 2,668 which was 3.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.62% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sarwat Kareem Ansari of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Qazi Md Nizamuddin of INC by a margin of 698 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 34.03% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 33 Manglore Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Manglore are: Sarwat Kareem Ansari (BSP), Navneet Kumar (Guddu Bhaiya) (AAP), Dinesh Singh Pawar (BJP), Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin (INC), Ubedur Rehaman (IND), Sharad Pandey (SP), Rajveer Singh (IND), Anik Ahmed (IND), Satish Kumar (IND), Qazi Mohd Monis (ASPKR), Vijendra Singh (RLD).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.29%, while it was 79.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Manglore went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.33 Manglore Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 128. In 2012, there were 124 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.33 Manglore comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 01-Libbarheri, 02-Manglaur, 03-Bhagwanpur Chandanpur, 04-Banhera Tanda, 05-Mundlana, 06-Harjoli Jatt, 07-Kagwali, 08- Harchandpur, 09-Mohammadpur Jatt, 10-Kherajatt, 11-Kalyanpur Urf Narsan Kalan, 12-Nagala Salaru, 13-Tikola Kalan, 14-Nakibpur Urf Ghosipura of Manglaur KC and Manglaur Municipal Board of 1-Roorkee Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Manglore constituency, which are: Jhabrera, Roorkee, Khanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Manglore is approximately 118 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manglore is: 29°44’09.6"N 77°52’51.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manglore results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.