Manhunt Launched for Former TDP MLAs Facing Criminal Cases, Naidu Calls it Vendetta Politics of Jagan Govt

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police has launched a manhunt for former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmakers who have reportedly gone underground apprehending arrest. TDP president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has said the targeting of ex-TDP lawmakers was part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s vendetta politics.

Former Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, who was the party’s chief whip during the previous TDP government led by Naidu, is facing allegations of atrocities against people belonging to the Scheduled Caste. After registering a criminal case against him, the local police put Prabhakar under house arrest. However, he is missing since the last two days. Five police personnel have been suspended for their negligence. Sources said Prabhakar was trying to obtain an anticipatory bail before appearing in public.

Another former MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar who represented the Amudalavasa constituency is reportedly on the run after a case was lodged against him for damaging public property. Kumar has been booked under Prevention of Damage of Public Property Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Srikakulam local court on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Kumar is said to be moving the high court.

Former speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao is also facing criminal charges, including illegal collection of money from people in his Sattenapalle constituency and illegally holding onto government furniture. Allegations of cheating have also been brought against Rao’s family members. Recently, the high court granted anticipatory bail to Rao and his family members in five cases.

Another Former MLA from Gurajala constituency, Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao, is being probed for his involvement in illegal mining cases. The high court has given a nod for a CBI inquiry in the case. The YSR Congress government will soon hand over the case to the CBI.

