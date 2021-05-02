Manickchak Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

49. Manickchak (मणिकचक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bihar (Katihar District), Jharkhand (Sahibganj District). Manickchak is part of 8. Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,539 eligible electors, of which 1,30,980 were male, 1,21,556 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manickchak in 2021 is 928.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,002 eligible electors, of which 1,15,226 were male, 1,03,774 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,680 eligible electors, of which 92,779 were male, 81,901 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manickchak in 2016 was 849. In 2011, there were 638.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Md. Mottakin Alam of INC won in this seat by defeating Sabitri Mitra of TMC by a margin of 12,603 votes which was 7.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.48% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sabitri Mitra of TMC won in this seat defeating Ratna Bhattacharya of CPIM by a margin of 6,217 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.2% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 49. Manickchak Assembly segment of Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Manickchak are: Md Mottakin Alam (INC), Gour Chandra Mandal (BJP), Chanchala Karmakar (BSP), Sabitri Mitra (TMC), Amal Kumar Rabidas (BJMP), Anil Ch Mandal (IND), Dalim Mandal (IND), Sumitra Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.06%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.17%, while it was 80.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 49. Manickchak constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 220. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

49. Manickchak constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Manikchak, 2. Milki, Fulbaria and Sovanagar GPs of CDB English Bazar. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Manickchak is 327 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manickchak is: 25°05’57.1"N 87°53’37.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Manickchak results.

