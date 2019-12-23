Manika Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

73. Manika (मणिका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Latehar (लातेहर) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Manika is part of 4. Chatra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 44.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.23%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,37,489 eligible electors, of which 1,21,215 were male, 1,16,274 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Manika, there are 7416 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3910 are male, 3506 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2983 voters in the 80+ age category and 2947 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Latehar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JVMP -- -- Aman Kumar Bhogta BJP -- -- Prakash Ram BSP -- -- Ramesh Ganjhu HAM(S) -- -- Tulsi Ram JD(U) -- -- Fulchand Ganjhu IND -- -- Amit Kumar Turi IND -- -- Shravan Paswan IND -- -- Sanjay Kumar IND -- -- Santosh Kumar Paswan JMM -- -- Baidyanath Ram IND -- -- Virendra Paswan

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,13,888 eligible electors, of which 1,10,991 were male, 1,02,897 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,52,558.

Manika has an elector sex ratio of 959.24.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Harikrishn Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1083 votes which was 0.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 24.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,769 votes which was 2.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 21.98% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 73. Manika Assembly segment of Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. Chatra Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.92%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.77%, while it was 55.6% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 73. Manika constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 234.

Extent: 73. Manika constituency comprises of the following areas of Latehar district of Jharkhand: Latehar police station (excluding Latehar (Notified Area Council) and Gram Panchayats Pochra, Luti, Kaima, Kura, Bishunpur, Mungar, Nindir, Laharpur and Zalim, Barwadih, Garoo and Mahuadanr police stations in Latehar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Manika is: 23.6641 84.223.

