Maniktala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

167. Maniktala (मानिकतला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Maniktala is part of 24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,214 eligible electors, of which 1,09,785 were male, 1,01,425 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maniktala in 2021 is 924.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,442 eligible electors, of which 1,08,821 were male, 98,621 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,230 eligible electors, of which 1,09,170 were male, 94,021 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maniktala in 2016 was 63. In 2011, there were 39.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sadhan Pande of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rajib Majumder of CPIM by a margin of 25,311 votes which was 17.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.6% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sadhan Pande of TMC won in this seat defeating Rupa Bagchi of CPIM by a margin of 36,550 votes which was 24.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.05% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 167. Maniktala Assembly segment of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Maniktala are: Ajay Prajapati (BSP), Kalyan Chaubey (BJP), Rupa Bagchi (CPIM), Sadhan Pande (TMC), Subir Das (BJMP), Tarun Banerjee (SPI), Bablu Dey (IND), Moumita Manna (IND), Nimai Nath (IND), Somen Das (IND), Somnath Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.7%, while it was 72.98% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 167. Maniktala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

Extent:

167. Maniktala constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-11 to 16, 31 and 32 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Maniktala is 7 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Maniktala is: 22°35’10.3"N 88°23’11.0"E.

