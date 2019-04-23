Manipulation of EVMs The Only Worrying Factor, Says Sharad Pawar

People are in a mood to change the Modi-led government but manipulation of EVMs is the "only worrying factor", NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here Tuesday.He was speaking at a joint media interaction addressed by leaders of the Congress, NCP, TDP, Trinamool Congress, AAP CPI(M), CPI and DMK."EVMs are vulnerable to programming errors," TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu said. The BJP can get votes only through manipulation, he added.EVMs can be manipulated, hacked and even malfunction, he said. Only 18 countries have so far adopted EVMs, he added. Naidu said the economy, business and agriculture are in a bad shape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Election Commission is acting like Dhritrashtra. "You press any button, the vote goes to the BJP," he said.Counting of 50 per cent VVPAT machines is not an unreasonable demand, senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde said.