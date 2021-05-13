politics

Manipur BJP Chief S Tikendra Singh Dies of Covid; PM Modi, CM N Biren Singh Pay Tribute

File photo of late Manipur BJP chief Tikendra Singh.

Manipur BJP president S Tikendra Singh, 69, was appointed as president of the BJP Manipur unit in June 2020.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Manipur unit president S Tikendra Singh who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Imphal passed away on Thursday evening. He was 69.

He had tested positive for the virus on April 27. Chief Minister N Biren Singh while informing about the death tweeted, "Im at a loss of word to learn that Prof S Tiken Singh, president BJP Manipur, has passed away just a while ago. "We have lost a stalwart of BJP in Manipur who have dedicated his life for the service of people and the party.My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May your soul rest in peace Oja."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh will be remembered as a hardworking ‘karyakarta’ who strengthened the party in Manipur.

BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Kiren Rijiju have expressed profound grief over death of Manipur party head. A Retired professor, who have worked tirelessly with selfless devotion towards the ideology of BJP, was loved by one and all in Manipur, Biren Singh wrote on his official Facebook account.

Singh was appointed as president of the BJP Manipur unit in June 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:May 13, 2021, 22:56 IST