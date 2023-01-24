Manipur BJP Leader Shot Dead, Party Demands Strict Action

Manipur BJP ex-servicemen cell general secretary Laishram Rameshwor Singh, 50, was shot dead by unknown assailants at his residence in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai on Tuesday morning.

According to local authorities, Singh was attacked around 11:30 am while he was at his residence. The assailants, who are yet to be identified, fired several shots at Singh, critically injuring him. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects and are investigating the case from all angles.

The BJP has condemned the incident and has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased leader. The party has also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and has urged the authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators.

