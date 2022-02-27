Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh got poorer by over Rs 4 lakh since 2017, while the assets of his deputy, Yumnam Joykumar Singh, nearly doubled during the same period, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said. The state will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5, and the results will be declared on March 10.

The Chief Minister’s assets dropped from Rs 1.52 crore in 2017 to Rs 1.47 crore in 2022. On the other hand, the assets of his deputy increased from Rs 2.29 crore to Rs 5.05 crore during the same period, the report said.

Manipur Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 60 re-contesting MLAs in the Manipur elections 2022.

“Out of the 60 re-contesting MLAs, assets of 53 MLAs (88%) have increased ranging from 1% to 1,682% and assets of seven MLAs (12%) have decreased ranging from 3% to 34%,” the report said.

The average assets of these 60 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including Independents, in 2017 was Rs 2.28 crore that jumped to Rs 4.22 crore in 2022. The average asset growth for these re-contesting MLAs between 2017 and 2022 is Rs 1.93 core or 85%.

Congress’ Alfred Kanngam S Arthur from Ukhrul constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with a jump of Rs 15.02 crore — from Rs 36.45 crore in 2017 to Rs 51.47 crore in 2022.

Assets of Kshetrimayum Biren Singh of JD(U) from Lamlai constituency have increased by Rs 7.17 crore, from Rs 8.92 crore in 2017 to Rs 16.10 crore in 2022. The assets of Nameirakpam Loken Singh of Congress from Nambol constituency have risen by Rs 6.18 crore — from Rs 3.49 crore in 2017 to Rs 9.67 crore in 2022.

Naga People’s Front’s Awangbow Newmai has reported the highest jump in assets in terms of percentage (1,682%) – from Rs 22.28 lakh in 2017 to Rs 3.97 crore in 2022. BJP’s Nemcha Kipgen has recorded a 1,469% increase in assets – from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 3.89 crore in 2022.

The average assets of 30 BJP MLAs who are re-contesting have nearly doubled – from Rs 1.49 crore in 2017 to Rs 3.05 crore. For the 13 Congress MLAs, the jump was of nearly 70% – from Rs 4.53 crore to Rs 7.74 crore during the said period. For the five JD(U) MLAs the jump was nearly double – from Rs 2.28 crore to Rs Rs 4.70 crore.

For five NPF MLAs, too, the jump was more than 100% – from Rs 1.07 crore to Rs 2.94 crore., the report added.

