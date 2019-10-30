Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manipur CM Says Separatist Leaders Booked, Titular King Distances Himself from London Announcement

Addressing a press briefing, the Manipur chief minister said that a case has been registered at Imphal police station here against Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh for waging war against the State.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (File Photo: PTI)

Imphal: The two separatist leaders who announced the launch of the so called "Manipur government-in-exile" in London have been booked and an NIA probe will be recommended against them, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press briefing, the Manipur chief minister said that a case has been registered at Imphal police station here against Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh for waging war against the State.

The two leaders had claimed on Tuesday that they were representing titular king of Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba. However, Sanajaoba said on Wednesday that he has nothing to do with the announcement made by the duo.

The chief minister told reporters here that officials have bee directed to hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and there will a thorough investigation into the affairs of N Samarjit Singh and Salai Holdings Private Limited.

Addressing a press conference in London on Tuesday, Yamben Biren claimed himself to be the "Chief Minister of Manipur State Council" and Narengbam Samarjit claimed to be the "Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council".

They said they were speaking on behalf of the 'Maharaja of Manipur' to formally launch the government-in-exile -- "The Manipur State Council".

Sanajaoba, while talking to a section of media on Wednesday at the palace here, said he is not related with the announcement made by the leaders claiming to be his representatives for separation of the state.

He, however, admitted that the leaders sought his approval for going to London to collect important antique documents and photographs relating to the history of Manipur as the state had been under the British rule for a short period.

They also sought his authorisation letter so that they could get easy access to the important documents as well as photographs which he provided in good faith.

The king said that he has no knowledge of their plan and he is not related with the announcement in London.

Meanwhile, E Brojendro, Vice-chairman of Salai Holdings Pvt Ltd, told media here that Samarjit has been removed from the post of Director.

