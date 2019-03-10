Manipur Election Dates: State Will Go to Polls in Two Phases on April 11 and 18

The Election Commission on Sunday said that Manipur will vote in Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 11 and April 18.The two constituencies will go to polls in phase one on April 11 and phase two on April 18 respectively.The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.In 2014, both the constituencies were won by the Congress. While the BJP had never won a seat in Manipur assembly earlier. It would be more difficult for the BJP after its push for theCitizenship (Amendment) Bill which lapsed in February.List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Manipur:1. Inner Manipur2. Oute Manipur