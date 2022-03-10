Live now
Manipur Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Exit polls have mostly predicted that the BJP would be emerging as the single-largest party in Manipur, where counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The elections were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 for the 60-seat Assembly. The ruling BJP and its two estranged allies — National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) — fought the elections Read More
The party’s in-charges and observers in various poll-bound states will also be stations at the state headquarters ahead of results. The move is aimed at keeping the Congress flock together in case of a hung assembly in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. The appointment of special observers is part of the Congress strategy to work out government formations in states where no party gets a clear majority.
With just a few hours for vote counting to begin, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Salman Khurshid will be reaching Manipur today by 9 am. Other leaders from Centre are already present, News18 has learnt. Around 11 am, Conrad Sangma, NPP chief & Meghalaya Chief Minister, will also reach Manipur.
National People’s Party chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told News18 that the “josh is high” and the party will do great in Manipur Assembly polls on the eve of vote counting.
BJP ally Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that its five MPs will camp in Imphal to keep “vigil” on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls. “If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit in dharna in front of respective counting centres,” party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, its in-charge for the North East region, said in a statement.
In the 2017 elections in Manipur, the Congress had won 28 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 21. The BJP still managed to stitch together an alliance and form a government in Manipur. Taking no chance in the 2022 elections, the Congress made its candidates go to temples and mosques to take a pledge that they would not leave the party come what may. READ MORE
The NPP and the NPF chose not to go for any pre-poll alliance, apparently to keep options open. While these two parties hope to improve upon their 2017 performance, the Janata Dal (United) has emerged as a third force among the smaller parties this time. The NPP and the NPF had won four seats each in the 2017 election with a strike rate of a little below 50%.
Polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections in 38 constituencies was spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, were in the fray for the first phase of polls on February 28. Voter turnout of 78.03 percent was recorded up to 5pm, when the polling concluded.
Chief Minister and BJP candidate N. Biren Singh, his cabinet colleague Thongam Biswajit Singh, NPP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, senior BJP leader Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Congress’ Ratankumar Singh, Lokeshwar Singh, Saratchandra Singh, sitting party MLA Akoijam Mirabai Devi were among key candidates in the first phase.
In the second and the final phase of Manipur Assembly polls on March 5, 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts were in fray. The BJP fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), NPP (11), Janata Dal (United) and NPF (10 each). Altogether 12 independent candidates and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties also contested.
The turnout was recorded at 76.04 percent amid stray incidents of violence in some places before and after voting, election department officials said. Voting was held in 22 constituencies across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.
Violence was reported from some places of the north east state hours before the second phase of polling commenced as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker and a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said. A 25-year-old succumbed to bullet injuries early on March 5 at a hospital, a police officer said.
Re-polling in 12 stations of five assembly constituencies – Khundrakpam, Saitu , Thanlon, Henglep and Churachandpur – in Manipur where polling was held on February 28 were also held on March 5 along with the second phase, as directed by the EC. The main reason for consideration of repolling was due to damage of EVMs by miscreants during and after the poll, EC statement said.
