separately. In the 2017 election, the Congress won 28 seats and the BJP 21. But the latter stitched an alliance with the NPP, NPF and other smaller parties to form the government.

The NPP and the NPF chose not to go for any pre-poll alliance, apparently to keep options open. While these two parties hope to improve upon their 2017 performance, the Janata Dal (United) has emerged as a third force among the smaller parties this time. The NPP and the NPF had won four seats each in the 2017 election with a strike rate of a little below 50%.

Polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections in 38 constituencies was spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, were in the fray for the first phase of polls on February 28. Voter turnout of 78.03 percent was recorded up to 5pm, when the polling concluded.

Chief Minister and BJP candidate N. Biren Singh, his cabinet colleague Thongam Biswajit Singh, NPP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, senior BJP leader Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Congress’ Ratankumar Singh, Lokeshwar Singh, Saratchandra Singh, sitting party MLA Akoijam Mirabai Devi were among key candidates in the first phase.

In the second and the final phase of Manipur Assembly polls on March 5, 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts were in fray. The BJP fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), NPP (11), Janata Dal (United) and NPF (10 each). Altogether 12 independent candidates and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties also contested.

The turnout was recorded at 76.04 percent amid stray incidents of violence in some places before and after voting, election department officials said. Voting was held in 22 constituencies across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Violence was reported from some places of the north east state hours before the second phase of polling commenced as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker and a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said. A 25-year-old succumbed to bullet injuries early on March 5 at a hospital, a police officer said.

Re-polling in 12 stations of five assembly constituencies – Khundrakpam, Saitu , Thanlon, Henglep and Churachandpur – in Manipur where polling was held on February 28 were also held on March 5 along with the second phase, as directed by the EC. The main reason for consideration of repolling was due to damage of EVMs by miscreants during and after the poll, EC statement said.

