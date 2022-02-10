Manipur Elections 2022: EC Postpones Polling Dates for State, Voting to be held on February 28, March 5

The Election Commission on Thursday announced revising polling dates for Manipur Elections 2022. The poll body announced that the first phase of the Manipur elections will take held on February 28 while the second phase will be held on March 5.

“The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur,” a statement of the EC read.

Earlier the polling in the North east state was scheduled to take place on February 27 and March 3.

The postponement comes as all the political parties and the Christian community in the state had requested the EC to change date from February 27 as it is a Sunday and prayers are scheduled on that day. The parties have welcomed this decision.

The poll body added that it visited the state on February 7-8 to review the election preparedness and held interaction with political parties, chief secretary, director general of police and other state-level officers, chief electoral officer, district election officers and other agencies.

The Christian Action Committee (CAC) under the aegis of All Manipur Christian organisation (AMCO) had staged a peaceful protest at William Pettigrew Park, MBC Church, Chingmeirong and near Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Monday. The CAC had warned of intensifying the agitation if the authorities failed to meet their demand.

Earlier, the poll body had also postponed polling in Punjab to February 20 from February 14, following demands from most of the political parties in Punjab seeking a change on account of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti, which falls on February 16.

Polls to the 60-member assembly will now be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The last date for filing of nominations was February 8, while that for withdrawal of candidature is February 11. The CEC also said there will be a total of 487 polling stations across the state.

