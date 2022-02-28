Manipur Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins for 38 Seats; Phase 1 to Decide Fate of CM Biren Singh, BJP Ministers

Live now
The voting for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections in 38 seats began on Monday morning amid tight security. Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of the polling stations before the voting for 38 of the total of 60 Assembly seats started at 7 am. The polling would continue till 4 pm. Of the 38 seats voting today, 29 cover West Imphal, East Imphal and Bishenpur districts and the remaining nine cover the hill districts of Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Manipur CM N Biren Singh casts his vote at at Srivan High School in Heingang assembly seat. Singh exuded confidence that he will become CM for the second term. “I shall get 75 percent of the votes in my constituency. We will get 30 out of the 38 seats going to polls today… I am confident that I shall be the CM for the second time,” he said.
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh arrives at Shrivan High School in Imphal to vote. “I request people of my constituency along with other voters to cast their valuable votes and use democratic power given by Constitution,” he said.
A total of 12 lakh voters, including 6,28,657 females and 175 transgenders, are eligible to cast their votes across 1,721 polling stations in five districts — Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. The first phase of polling on Monday will decide the fate of 173 candidates, including 15 women contestants.
Thirty-eight of the 60 seats in Manipur is voting amid tight security in the state, where the BJP-led alliance is hoping for a second term in power. The first phase of polls covers 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. The rest are in the hill districts of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl.
The key candidates in the polls include Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, speaker Y Khemchand Singh, deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh.
The 38 seats going to polls in the first phase are Thongju, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Keirao, Sagolband, Saikot, Imphal, Keisamthong, Wangkhei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang, Nambol, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Yaiskul, Singjamei, Saitu, Tipaimukh, Patsoi, Thanlon, Uripok, Henglep, Churachandpur, Singhat, Bishenpur and Oinam. A huge contingent of Central Armed Police Forces personnel has been deployed.
The likes of PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tripura counterpart Biplab Kumar Deb, National People’s Party (NPP) supremo Conrad K. Sangma, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh had campaigned in the state for over two months. Issues like development, drugs, repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), women empowerment, unemployment and corruption took centre stage of the election campaigns.
In the previous assembly polls held in 2017, the BJP had won 21 of the total 60 seats and came to power for the first time with support from four NPP MLAs, four Naga People’s Front (NPF) members, a single Trinamool Congress MLA and an independent member. This time though, the BJP won’t have that support as NPP and the NPF are contesting separately and their candidates are pitted against each other.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.