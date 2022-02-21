Manipur Polls 2022: Why a State with an All-Women’s Market Offers Little Space to Women in Politics

One of the many highlights of Manipur is the Ima market – Asia’s largest all-women market located in the heart of Imphal. The women from the state are known for being vocal, be it the “naked” movement after the Manorama Devi rape or Irom Sharmila’s fast for years for the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). Moreover, Khasis of the neighbouring Meghalaya are one of the last existing matrilineal societies in the world.

Despite the rich history, the representation of women in northeastern politics is low.

While women account for 52% of Manipur’s population, only 17 (6.42% of the total 265) women candidates are contesting across parties. Of the 17, four are from the Congress, three each from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People’s Party (NPP), two from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Janata Dal-United and a local party and two are independents.

News18 reached the Ima market to find the reasons.

MARKET SHARE

The 16th century forced labour system, under which men were sent for work to far-off places, led to the setting up of this market by Imas (mothers). The place starts buzzing with energy from 7am till late in the evening.

Sunita, who has a shop in the market for the past 20 years, says, “We wake up at 4am to do domestic work and then come and open the shop. We come here for livelihood. How can we think of politics?”

Every woman seller in the market has the same belief – men understand politics better than women.

“Ima market is now part of our tradition. Doing tedious work here is one thing and politics is another. Women are weak, how can they run around during the elections,” asks Jha Shankar.

Taniya, a young journalist, said, “We could say that women’s participation is increasing slowly. In 2016, the percentage of women candidates was little more than 3%, this time it is 6%. We hope it will increase.”

POLITICAL SPEAK

BJP’s state president for women’s wing Sharda Devi says, “Awareness is a major problem. Local bodies have women representatives. I am sure it will go to state level too.”

Lathika, a BJP leader, told News18: “I wanted ticket but they did not give, I was ready to contest from anywhere.”

Bhakt Charan Das, incharge of the Congress in Manipur, says, “Priyanka Gandhi has given a special emphasis to it. We are looking to increase the representation.”

Chief minister Biren Singh said, “We have given three seats to women, it will increase eventually. This time we are focusing on winnability and loyalty.”

JDU candidate and former cop Tejinder Brinda told News18: “Election means money and muscle power, which not may women have. It is difficult for them. Men don’t want to leave their chance, even Ima market has male sellers now. We will have more representation in the future.”

Women from the state can only hope that the Imas will take charge and fight for their place in governance once again.

