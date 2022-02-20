Manipur Ex-CM Okram Ibobi Singh Makes Strong Pitch for Repeal of AFSPA Ahead of State Polls

Okram Ibobi Singh, former chief minister of Manipur from 2002 to 2017, in an exclusive interview with News18, made strong remarks against the BJP having relations with insurgent groups. Ibobi, who is contesting again from Thoubal seat in 2022, alleged that the BJP was hand in glove with the insurgent groups, which is why it formed the government in Manipur despite not having the majority in 2017.

Despite the weakening of the Congress in the northeastern state, Ibobi told News18 in Lylong constituency, he still feels the party holds a chance in the 2022 Manipur elections.

As Manipur goes to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 10 in 38 constituencies, the former CM also said he is confident that the Congress will be voted to power in Manipur as people are “fed up” of the five years of BJP rule in the state and they want “change”.

Advertisement

He also pushed the demand for repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFPSA) in the state. Here is the edited version of the interview:

What is the election feel this time? In 2017, you had the numbers but you could not form the government.

The government headed by Narendra Modi always does illegal and unconstitutional things. At that time, when the results were out, we rushed to Raj Bhawan. We told the governor to give us a chance as we are the single largest party. She refused to give us the chance and then they forcefully formed the government. The governor was not correct then. At that point of time, whatever was done was mostly illegal.

A lot of people have jumped to the BJP this time. Why should people vote for you?

They are encouraging defection, not only in Manipur but in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. They use money power and muscle power. If they continue like this, then what will be the fate of democracy. What will happen?

During the BJP rule, there was no economic blockade and no insurgency. Didn’t they give good governance?

If Modiji had come here to campaign in 2017, people wouldn’t have voted. They (BJP) formed the government, then there was no bandh or blockade. One thing is clear that they are hand in glove with those groups who used to do all these things. I won’t name them, but they are hand in glove with those insurgent groups, that’s very clear. They use them for power.

You did not withdraw AFSPA during your time. Now, why do you want it to be repealed?

Remember that in our time, we did withdraw (AFSPA) in seven assembly segments. This government does not have guts to say this to the Centre. We started it. Now, the situation is there, so it should be repealed.

How will the Congress perform this time?

People are fed up in the last five years. They (BJP) are with the people who used to call the bandh. People want change and we will bring the change.

Advertisement

Who will be the CM this time? Is it going to be you?

Sonia Gandhi will decide, but I am sure we will bring the change in the government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.