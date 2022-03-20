Manipur Govt Formation: Biswajit or Biren? Suspense on Next CM to be Over Soon

It has been 10 days since the BJP bagged the numbers in the Manipur Assembly election to form the government without requiring help from any other party.

Suspense, however, still looms over the chief minister pick.

While Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh successfully led the state government in the last five years, there are other contenders for the CM chair.

Senior Manipur BJP leader Thongam Biswajit Singh and Govindas Konthoujam Singh, former Manipur Congress chief who recently joined the Saffron party, are also said to be in the race.

FRICTION BETWEEN Biswajit and Biren

According to sources, none of the contenders are ready to accept the other and the friction between Biswajit and Biren is at its peak.

Thongam Biswajit Singh skipped the tea party which was held after the party won the assembly poll.

Both, N Biren Singh and Thongam Biswajit Singh, flew to Delhi on Saturday to meet the central leadership amid discussions over the in the party over the next chief minister of Manipur.

Advertisement

N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers, while Thongam Biswajit Singh, too, held talks with the party top brass.

Sources privy to the developments said that the CM name has been finalised and the respective person has also been informed of the same after the Saturday meetings that took place at Amit Shah’s residence.

The name is likely to be out by Sunday night and the party is said to have decided to send Manipur observers, Kiren Rijiju and Nirmala Sitharaman, to the state with the task of chalking out a suitable date for swearing-in ceremony.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.