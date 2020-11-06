Manipur HC Sets Aside MLA S Election For Non-disclosure Of Info In Poll Affidavit

Imphal, Nov 5: The Manipur High Court on Thursday declared the election of Y Surchandra Singh, the MLA of Kakching seat, as null and void as he did not properly disclose particulars of his assets and liabilities in the poll affidavit in 2017. Justice M V Muralidharan also declared that the petitioner, BJP candidate M Rameshor, elected from Kakching.

Surchandra, who was a Congress candidate, had defeated Rameshor by 630 votes in the state assembly polls held in 2017. However, he later joined the saffron party. Rameshor had moved the court alleging that Surchandra did not disclose full particulars of his assets and liabilities in the affidavit.

Surchandra has already been disqualified from the membership of the Assembly by the Speaker. The Congress, which had won a total of 28 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur house after the 2017 polls, saw members deserting it from time to time. The state now has a BJP government.

