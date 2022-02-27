Manipur Phase 2 Elections: 17% Candidates Facing Criminal Charges; 57% Crorepatis

At least 17 percent of the candidates contesting the second phase of Manipur Assembly polls have declared criminal cases while 57 percent are crorepatis, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. The Manipur Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 92 candidates who are contesting in the Manipur Assembly Elections Phase II in 22 constituencies, to be held on March 5. Just two female candidates are contesting in this phase.

“Out of 92 candidates analysed, 16 (17%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves… 14 (15%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” it said.

Among the major parties, four out of 10 candidates analysed from JD(U), four out of 18 candidates analysed from Congress, two out of 11 candidates analysed from National People’s Party (NPP) and two out of 22 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Further, four each from JD(U) and Congress and one each from NPP and BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the report added.

At least three candidates have declared cases related to crime against women including one who has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376). One candidate has declared cases related to ‘attempt to murder’ (IPC Section-307) against himself.

Two out of 22 constituencies are ‘red alert’ constituencies, meaning three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 92 candidates, 52 (57%) are crorepatis, the report said, adding the average of assets per candidate contesting in the second phase elections is Rs 2.61 crore.

