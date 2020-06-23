POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manipur Political Crisis: Four Rebel NPP Ministers Taken to Delhi for Meeting Central Leaders

File photo of Manipur MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai who had resigned and joined the Congress. (Twitter/ANI)

File photo of Manipur MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai who had resigned and joined the Congress. (Twitter/ANI)

NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, the saffron party's key troubleshooter in the northeast, accompanied the four to Delhi in a special aircraft.

  • PTI Imphal
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
Share this:

The BJP on Tuesday took four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government to Delhi for a meeting with central leaders to salvage the situation in the north eastern state, BJP sources said.

During a fresh round of talks with NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma in Imphal earlier in the day, the NPP leaders stuck to their demand of change in the leadership of the BJP-led coalition government, sources said.

Sarma, the saffron party's key troubleshooter in the northeast, accompanied the four to Delhi in a special aircraft.

The Biren Singh government is on a sticky wicket following the resignation of the four NPP ministers, three rebel BJP MLAs, the lone All India Trinamool Congress legislator and an Independent last week.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading