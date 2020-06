Manipur Political Crisis: Four Rebel NPP Ministers Taken to Delhi for Meeting Central Leaders

The BJP on Tuesday took four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government to Delhi for a meeting with central leaders to salvage the situation in the north eastern state, BJP sources said.

During a fresh round of talks with NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma in Imphal earlier in the day, the NPP leaders stuck to their demand of change in the leadership of the BJP-led coalition government, sources said.

Sarma, the saffron party's key troubleshooter in the northeast, accompanied the four to Delhi in a special aircraft.

The Biren Singh government is on a sticky wicket following the resignation of the four NPP ministers, three rebel BJP MLAs, the lone All India Trinamool Congress legislator and an Independent last week.