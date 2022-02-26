Manipur Polls: Fisherfolk from Loktak Say Protection of Only Livelihood will Decide Their Vote

The Loktak lake with its floating grass biomass, called phumdis in the local language, is a sight to behold from the sky as you make a landing in Manipur. Part of Bishnupur district, Loktak is spread out around Moirang and Thanga constituencies.

With the first phase of the assembly elections in Manipur on February 28, News18 travelled to the villages in and around Loktak lake to gauge the mood of voters.

A Ramsar site, the lake is worshipped as a goddess by fisherfolk and is also home to the rare sangai, an endangered species of deer found only in Manipur and is also the state animal. Every political party in the Manipur contest has promised development programmes for Loktak in their manifesto.

(An aerial view of Loktak lake in Manipur, which has floating grass biomass called ‘phumdis’. Image: News18)

From the BJP to the Congress, they have all mentioned the protection of flora and fauna of this region as a priority and assured that it will be turned into an ideal wetland site in Southeast Asia. Parties have also promised that an inland waterway project is being planned in this region.

Advertisement

Fishermen start their day at 4 am and go out into the lake on their wooden canoes. They fix these canoes to the phumdis and catch fish till 9 am and return to the mainland. Selling the day’s catch is indeed cumbersome but it is the main livelihood.

Milla Babu, a fisherman, said, “We put our hard work, so for us this lake is Maa (mother). We earn Rs 100 to Rs 200 per day. We have loans to pay off. The saffron camp has said it will help us, so I might vote for them.”

Another fisherman Rang Rio has just arrived after the day’s catch. “They are saying waterbodies will have golf course, the Loktak Development Authority has a plan. What will we do then? We have to think about that.”

The local administration said there were some tourism development plans but nothing will be done without convincing local residents of the area.

(Selling fresh catch is the major livelihood of fisherfolk who live in and around Loktak lake in Manipur. Image: News18)

Another fisherman, Premananda, said, “The village leader will decide who to vote for. The BJP is there. It’s not true that we are happy, but tell me where is the alternative?”

Loktak is a means of livelihood for the people who live around it. Those who live on the floating villages will also cast their vote. Livelihood is an important factor for fisherfolk and, so, their votes will go to those who consider their livelihoods and welfare.

The development and protection of flora and fauna is inversely proportional. A court case is also on in this matter. But most village leaders or heads say while manifestoes have promises for fisherfolk, they were only on paper and no one had thought of their welfare.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.