Manipur Polls Phase 1: Over 30 Seats for BJP in This Round, Says CM; Congress's Saitu Candidate Detained

Monday morning for Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh started with prayers as he offered his obeisance to the tulsi altar placed in the courtyard. It’s a traditional custom for all in the state and a must before any auspicious occasion here. Leaving his residence in Heingang constituency of Imphal East district, accompanied by his wife, the CM exercised his franchise at the nearby Srivan High School polling booth moments after the voting in the state for the first phase commenced from 7am. Flashing the victory sign, a confident N Biren Singh said, “The BJP will do well in the first phase and I expect we will be able to get more than 30 out of the 38 seats. The BJP will be able to form the government with an overwhelming majority. We will win in 40 seats this time and in my constituency, I will get the support of 75% of the voters…I am confident of my second term."

He also took to Twitter after exercising his franchise.

It gives me immense pleasure to cast my vote today. I urge all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and cast your valuable vote. pic.twitter.com/hFMymdNoE5— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 28, 2022

The fate of 173 candidates was decided in the first phase of the elections in the state spread across five districts including the valley districts of Imphal East and Imphal West and the Kuki heartland of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. Almost all the polling booths witnessed a huge turnout in the morning. Women in their traditional attire lined up in long queues to exercise their franchise.

Women voters in the first phase outnumbered their male counterparts. A total of 12,09,439 voters including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender exercised their franchise through the day. 15 women candidates were in the fray in the first phase of the polls. Among them was former Manipur super cop Thounaojam Brinda from the prestigious Yaiskul constituency on a JD(U) ticket. “The politics and people of Manipur need a change in face and leadership. I can be the change; corruption needs to end. There won’t be a single-party majority this time and parties like JD(U) will play a pivotal role,” she said.

Voting in 1,721 polling stations of 38 assembly constituencies concluded peacefully except for a few incidents of EVM damage and preventive firing in the air by security personnel reported from some polling stations of 51-Saitu, 57-Henglep and 60-Singhat seats.

The polling percentage as per reports available till 5 pm had reached 78.03%. Imphal East reported a 76.64% voter turnout while Imphal West recorded 82.19%. Bishnupur hit 73.44%, Churachandpur 74.45% and Kangpokpi 82.19%. The final polling percentage will be available after the return of the polling parties.

The incidents of damage of EVMs by unknown miscreants have been reported in seven polling stations at 46154- Leplen under 46-Saikul AC, 51/46-New Keithelmanbi under 5l-Saitu AC, 56/10-Maite and 56/19-1rnsuong under 56-Thanlon AC, 57149- Leinom under 57-Henglep AC, 60i 10-M.T. Geltam and 60/43-Maukot under 60-Singhat AC. FIRs have been registered in all these cases. Polling for 60/10-M.T. Geltam under Singhat AC and 46154- Leplen under 46-Saikul AC commenced with new sets of machines. One EC personnel detailed for duty at polling station 55/1- Chingmun under SS-Tipaimukh died of a stroke.

“There were complaints from certain political parties and candidates during the poll. However, the majority of the issues were resolved and prompt actions were taken. The scrutiny of Form 17 A and other documents will be conducted by the Returning Officers in the presence of General Observers on 1st March, 2022. Decisions on re-polls, if any, shall be decided accordingly,” informed Rajesh Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur.

“It’s very unfortunate that in a few constituencies in the first phase of the elections there were reported incidents of destroying the very foundation of free and fair elections. We have given our representation to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur and the Election Commission of India. One of the most unfortunate incidents took place in Saitu constituency against our own candidate L. Haokip. This shows the apprehension of BJP in the elections,” stated a spokesperson of Manipur Pradesh Congress. The Congress candidate for Saitu had reportedly entered into an altercation with the security personnel on some polling-related issues. In 2017, Congress’s Ngamthang Haokip won the Saitu seat, beating BJP’s Haokholet Kipgen by a margin of 3,817 votes.

Ace boxer Mary Kom’s husband Karong Onkholer, contesting the assembly election as an independent candidate from the Saikot (ST) assembly constituency in disturbed Churachandpur district of the state, reached the polling booth at 7am but had to wait for about 30 minutes to cast his vote as polling began late due to some technical snag in the EVM.

“I did not take any support from Mary Kom during the campaigning as I want her to concentrate completely on her sports,” stated Onkholer. Mary Kom couldn’t turn up to cast her vote as she is presently training in New Delhi.

Saikot is at the moment represented by Congress’s TN Haokip. In the 2017 assembly election, TN Haokip won the seat by defeating BJP’s Paokholal Haokip by over 5,000 votes.

For the young and dynamic voters who came out in large numbers, it was more about the candidate than the party. Issues like development, education and employment guided their decision.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile, will be visiting the state on March 1. Shah will address a public meeting at Devi Mandap Lampak in Heirok constituency, which goes to the polls on March 5 along with 21 other constituencies. The votes will be counted on March 10.

