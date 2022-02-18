Manipur Polls Phase 1: Over Half the Candidates Crorepatis, 21% Face Criminal Cases, Says Report

More than half the candidates contesting the first phase of Manipur elections are crorepatis and at least 21% are facing criminal cases, according to a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Manipur Election Watch and ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 173 candidates contesting in the first phase.

The voting for the first phase of Manipur elections across 38 constituencies will be on February 28.

At least 91 (53%) candidates are crorepatis, while the average worth of assets per candidate is Rs 2.51 crore.

“The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates,” the report said.

Among the major parties, 21 (78%) of the 27 candidates from the National People’s Party (NPP), 27 (71%) of the 38 candidates analysed from the BJP, 18 (51%) of the 35 candidates from the Congress and 14 (50%) of the 28 candidates from the JD (U) have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.

The average worth for NPP candidates is Rs 3.48 crore, BJP candidates is Rs 2.84 crore, JD (U) candidates is Rs 2.67 crore and Congress candidates is Rs 1.93 crore.

The report stated that of the 173 candidates analysed, 37 (21%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 27 (16%) who have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

At least 11 (29%) candidates from the BJP, seven (25%) from the JD(U), eight (23%) from the Congress and three (11%) from the NPP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Further, 10 from the BJP, five from the JD (U), four from the Congress and two from the NPP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Two candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women and an equal number have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302).

Just 9% (15) women candidates are contesting in the first phase of Manipur assembly elections.

