Manipur Protester Body Ends Boycott of Cultural Festival after Amit Shah Agrees to Meet

Guwahati: The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Sunday called off its boycott of the Sangai cultural festival. The COCOMI decision came after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured them of a special assembly session on Naga peace talks and Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to meet CSO leaders of Manipur.

The COCOMI has been protesting against the proposed Naga agreement with the Government of India and the leaders were seeking an appointment Shah to undertake a formal discussion with him.

In view of this development, the chief minister appealed to COCOMI to withdraw its boycott call, which they agreed to.

Union tourism minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, had earlier appealed to the people of Manipur to not boycott the Sangai Festival.

Sangai Festival is a cultural event organised by the Manipur Tourism Department every year in the last week of November. Many tourists from all over the world come to the festival every year to showcase their craft making.

