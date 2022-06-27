Manipur Shiv Sena Chief Stopped from Meeting Rebel MLAs; Security Tightened in Hotel

Security arrangements were on Monday tightened in the luxury hotel here where rebel Maharashtra MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are camping as advocates, senior police and government officials were seen entering there. President of the Shiv Sena in neighbouring Manipur, M Tombi Singh, came to meet the rebel legislators but he was not allowed. He said he wanted to tell them not to create a division in the party. Singh claimed that he had “some contacts with Mumbai” before coming to the hotel.

Though the entry to the hotel has been restricted since June 22, when the MLAs reached Guwahati from Surat, a proper register is being maintained from Monday morning to note who is coming and who is going out. The police have been asking the names of all before opening the gates. Their names and vehicle numbers have been written in the register. Even each hotel staff was asked about their identities before allowing to go inside. “We are maintaining the register from today. We don’t know why it has been started suddenly. We are doing what we have been told,” a police official told .

