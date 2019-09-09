Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Manipur Cabinet Approves Resolution in Favour of Assam-like NRC, CM Says 'Message is Clear'

The state has already approved a resolution for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, N Biren Singh told reporters here on the sidelines of the NEDA conclave here.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Manipur Cabinet Approves Resolution in Favour of Assam-like NRC, CM Says 'Message is Clear'
Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (File Photo: PTI)
Loading...

Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the state government is in favour of implementation of NRC and will approach the Centre for it in line with the one in Assam.

The state has already approved a resolution for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, he told reporters here on the sidelines of the NEDA conclave here. "We and many of the states in the north east need NRC. The Manipur government has already taken a decision in the cabinet to have NRC," Singh said.

The Centre's view is very clear that no illegal immigrant will be allowed to stay anywhere in the country. "That is a very clear message," the chief minister said. Asked how the state plans to implement the exercise, he said "It will be done through the central government. Assam is doing it under the supervision of the Supreme Court. So we are requesting the central government and it will be done by them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram