Manipur's BJP Govt in Trouble after 4 NPP Ministers, Including Deputy CM, Resign from Cabinet

Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday.

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii said, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

Three BJP MLAs in the state -- S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai -- also resigned and joined the Congress on Wednesday.

The BJP government in the state now has the support of only 18 MLAs in the assembly of 60.

Meanwhile, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister."

(With inputs from PTI)

