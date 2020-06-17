POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manipur's BJP Govt in Trouble after 4 NPP Ministers, Including Deputy CM, Resign from Cabinet

Manipur MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai who resigned and joined Congress. (Twitter/ANI)

Manipur MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai who resigned and joined Congress. (Twitter/ANI)

Three BJP MLAs in the state -- S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai -- also resigned and joined the Congress on Wednesday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
Share this:

Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday.

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii said, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

Three BJP MLAs in the state -- S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai -- also resigned and joined the Congress on Wednesday.

The BJP government in the state now has the support of only 18 MLAs in the assembly of 60.

Meanwhile, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister."

(With inputs from PTI)

Share this:
Next Story
Loading