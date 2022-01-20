Manipur's Lone TMC MLA, former Congress Legislator Join BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls

The lone sitting Trinamool Congress MLA of Thanga Assembly constituency Tongbram Robindro of Bishnupur district and former Congress MLA Yengkhom Surchandra Singh of Kakching joined the BJP on Thursday.

Surchandra was elected from a Congress ticket in the 2017 election, however, the court scrapped his nomination for non-disclosure of information in his 2017 election affidavit.

Both the politicians were embraced into the saffron brigade in Manipur at the party office located at Nityaipat Chuthek in Imphal in presence of election co-incharge of Manipur and Assam’s minister of urban development and irrigation, Ashok Singhal, Union MoS Patriba Bhoumik, state BJP president A Sharda Devi, former BJP head and former MP Bhabananda.

Tongbram Robindro won the 2017 election after knocking down his close rival, former Congress MLA T Mangibabu. And Tongrbam has gained wide public support because of his development activities carried out under Biren-led BJP rule in the State. He has been supporting the BJP government after BJP came to power in 2017.

Robindro has already launched his 2022 election campaigning and vying for a BJP Ticket.

